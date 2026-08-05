The Workshop presents Free Florida
The Workshop presents Free Florida
Free Florida is about power, loyalty and the existential moment American democracy is forced to confront its many failings. It is based on the Th3rd Party novel series trilogy.
At the center of the story is Pennsylvania Governor, Emma Michaels, the front runner to become the first woman President of the United States until her ex-husband is secretly recruited by a revolutionary billionaire to lead a secession movement that could tear the country apart.
Thunder River Theatre Company
$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Thunder River Theatre Company
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 PromenadeCarbondale, Colorado 81623