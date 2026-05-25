The Workshop: Steve Perry Loves Me
The Workshop: Steve Perry Loves Me
Steve Perry Loves Me is a Colorado-produced play by playwright Leslie C. Lewis. It centers on Angie, a trauma therapist who leaves her practice to heal from the cruelties of the world by writing letters to the elusive Journey frontman, whom she views as a kindred spirit.
Thunder River Theatre Company
$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Thunder River Theatre Company
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 PromenadeCarbondale, Colorado 81623