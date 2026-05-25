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The Workshop: Steve Perry Loves Me

The Workshop: Steve Perry Loves Me

Steve Perry Loves Me is a Colorado-produced play by playwright Leslie C. Lewis. It centers on Angie, a trauma therapist who leaves her practice to heal from the cruelties of the world by writing letters to the elusive Journey frontman, whom she views as a kindred spirit.

Thunder River Theatre Company
$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Thunder River Theatre Company
https://thunderrivertheatre.com/
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 Promenade
Carbondale, Colorado 81623
https://thunderrivertheatre.com/