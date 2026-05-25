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The Workshop: The Wild Watsons

The Workshop: The Wild Watsons

A weekend in the woods. A meeting of the family. A reluctant hunter. A mysterious corpse. To Ansen, it all ﻿sounds like a nightmare. He promised his girlfriend, Ruby, he’d pretend to enjoy it, though – so here he is, at a rustic cabin deep in the Rocky Mountains. But when another, extremely unexpected visitor arrives, suddenly he’s not the only one who needs a Xanax. Now they all must grapple with their relationships and – gasp! – actually try to understand one another as everything they thought they believed becomes as blurry as a photo of Bigfoot.

Saturday, May 30th, at 7:30pm

Tickets $20

Thunder River Theatre Company
$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Thunder River Theatre Company
https://thunderrivertheatre.com/
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 Promenade
Carbondale, Colorado 81623
https://thunderrivertheatre.com/