Calling all creatives – Join us for Thinker Thursday!Thinker Thursday is a fast-paced, high-energy evening designed to spark curiosity and uncover surprising connections. Each of our selected presenters shares 15 images, speaking on each for just 15 seconds—giving them a total of 225 seconds to explore creativity, curiosity and passion through visuals.

Topics are intentionally unrelated, creating a dynamic mix of perspectives that keeps the audience guessing. Following the presentations, we open the floor for a lively Q&A session, where the audience is invited to connect the dots, pose questions, and join the conversation.

