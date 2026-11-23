Thinker Thursday Creative Rounds
Thinker Thursday Creative Rounds
Calling all creatives – Join us for Thinker Thursday!Thinker Thursday is a fast-paced, high-energy evening designed to spark curiosity and uncover surprising connections. Each of our selected presenters shares 15 images, speaking on each for just 15 seconds—giving them a total of 225 seconds to explore creativity, curiosity and passion through visuals.
Topics are intentionally unrelated, creating a dynamic mix of perspectives that keeps the audience guessing. Following the presentations, we open the floor for a lively Q&A session, where the audience is invited to connect the dots, pose questions, and join the conversation.
Anderson Ranch
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 14 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek RoadSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615
(970) 923-3181
info@andersonranch.org