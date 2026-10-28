United States Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble FREE
United States Navy Band Commodores Jazz Ensemble FREE
This special performance offers a rare opportunity to experience one of the nation’s premier military ensembles in an intimate live setting. Whether celebrating the enduring influence of jazz or highlighting the artistry of military musicians, the Commodores deliver a program that reflects excellence, tradition, and the rich history of America’s original art form.
Wheeler Opera House
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/