Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers
Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers
The Wooten Brothers bring together jazz, funk, soul, R&B, classical and rock in a performance built on decades of musical collaboration. Victor Wooten, named by Rolling Stone as one of the ten greatest bass players of all time, joins his brothers for a powerhouse showcase of the musicianship and creative range behind one of music’s extraordinary family legacies.
Presented in association with Jazz Aspen Snowmass
Wheeler Opera House
$40+
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/