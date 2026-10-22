Vienna Boys Choir
Vienna Boys Choir
The illustrious group of child musicians has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and diverse repertoire which includes everything from medieval to contemporary to experimental music. These gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty are part of four touring choirs that hail from dozens of nations and together give over 300 concerts a year around the world.
Presented in association with Aspen Music Festival & School
Wheeler Opera House
$40-$60
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/