When the Lion Speaks Poetry for America's 250

Blending passion, humor, historical insight, and lyrical artistry, Jovan Mays creates an experience that is both deeply personal and profoundly American—one that celebrates the freedom of expression that is one of America’s most valued traditions and continues to define our nation. Jovan Mays, Poet Laureate and National Poetry Slam Champion explores the promises, contradictions, triumphs, and unfinished journeys woven into the American story. An afternoon of poetry that bridges past and present, challenges assumptions, and reminds us that the American story is still being written. This event is offered tuition free through the support of a federal grant awarded to Colorado Mountain College’s Center for Civics Education & Engagement.