Wild Silence: A Family Adventure Around the World with Pete McBride
Wild Silence: A Family Adventure Around the World with Pete McBride
Join award-winning photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride for the family launch of his new book, Wild Silence: A Photographer’s Journey to the Edges of the Earth. Created for young readers, this inspiring, interactive event invites families to slow down, explore nature, and discover the wild music all around us.
TACAW
$10-$45 (with book)
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org