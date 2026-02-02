Celebrate the season with our Winter Holiday Market, featuring over 20+ local artists and artisans from the Roaring Fork Valley. Discover unique, handcrafted gifts and one-of-a-kind treasures that are perfect for everyone on your list. Whether you’re looking for art, jewelry, home goods, or seasonal delights, you’ll find it here! Look out for the vendor announcement, coming soon!

Join us for a weekend of festive shopping, community connection, and holiday cheer at The Collective Snowmass. Don’t miss the chance to support local makers while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere of Snowmass Base Village.

