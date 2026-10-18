Winter on the Mountain Fire & Ice Party
Winter on the Mountain Fire & Ice Party
Celebrate the magic of the season at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park’s Winter on the Mountain! Ride the scenic gondola to the top of Iron Mountain and step into a mountaintop winter wonderland glowing with twinkling lights, festive décor, and holiday cheer. Bundle up for a thrilling ride on the Alpine Coaster, then warm up inside with a cozy beverage and delicious seasonal treats while enjoying live entertainment and dazzling light displays. From live music and Santa visits to winter thrills and family fun, the park transforms into a holiday destination the whole family will love—just watch out, you might even spot the Grinch stirring up a bit of holiday mischief!
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
51000 Two Rivers Plaza RdGlenwood Springs, Colorado 81601