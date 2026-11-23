Presented by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) and Radiate Live Events. Gather for an afternoon of frosty festivities, live music, and an exceptional showcase of regional beer, wine, and spirits. It’s the ultimate way to celebrate the season in the heart of Aspen with great company! Open to all ages; guests 21+ with valid ID can participate in tastings. Get your tickets early to secure early bird pricing and access!