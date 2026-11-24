WINTERSKÖL Drone Show: Stories in the Sky| Wagner Park
WINTERSKÖL Drone Show: Stories in the Sky| Wagner Park
Aspen’s Wintersköl has been selected as one of the community celebrations in Stories in the Sky. The series is nearly 150 drone shows from the America 250 – Colorado 150 Commission, marking the nation’s 250th and Colorado’s 150th anniversaries. It was developed with the Colorado Tourism Office and Visit Denver and is sponsored by Chevron, Tallgrass, UCHealth and the Colorado Lottery.
Wagner Park
Free
07:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Chamber Resort Association
970.925.1940
970.925.1940
Wagner Park
350 E Durant AveAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 920-5120
parksweb@aspen.gov