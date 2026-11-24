WINTERSKÖL Screening: The Spy Who Loved Me
WINTERSKÖL Screening: The Spy Who Loved Me
Toast to winter with Aspen Film and Aspen Chamber Resort Association! James Bond, larger-than-life adventure, and a little cinematic escapism. Celebrate Wintersköl with a classic 007 adventure on the big screen.ab subject a little more appealing.
ISIS Theatre
$7.50
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Film
(970) 925-6882
info@aspenfilm.org
ISIS Theatre
406 E Hopkins AveAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 925-7584
comments@scene1ent.com