Zipcar Launch Event

After more than 20 years, the city of Aspen is transitioning its Car To Go program to Zipcar on May 4. Seven all-wheel-drive vehicles will be available at existing locations for residents, businesses, and visitors. Membership includes gas, insurance options, parking, maintenance, roadside service, and 200 miles per day.

Catch the launch event at Paepcke Park on May 5 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to see the vehicles, sign up, and make your first reservation.