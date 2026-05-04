Zipcar Launch Event
Zipcar Launch Event
After more than 20 years, the city of Aspen is transitioning its Car To Go program to Zipcar on May 4. Seven all-wheel-drive vehicles will be available at existing locations for residents, businesses, and visitors. Membership includes gas, insurance options, parking, maintenance, roadside service, and 200 miles per day.
Catch the launch event at Paepcke Park on May 5 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to see the vehicles, sign up, and make your first reservation.
Paepcke Park
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
City of Aspen
970-920-5000
parksweb@aspen.gov
Paepcke Park
E Hopkins AveAspen, Colorado 81611