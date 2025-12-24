Bike safety enforcement rose 50% last summer

The Aspen Police Department increased bicycle-safety enforcement by 50% in 2025 as part of the city of Aspen’s Street Smart program aimed at addressing the influx in electric-bike activity in town.

In 2025, APD officers made contact with 419 individual bike riders, up from 272 last year, according to an informational memorandum sent to Aspen City Council last week. This year, APD and the Aspen Parks and Open Space department worked together to address e-bike usage through further education and citations.

APD wanted to minimize the amount of bicycle crashes it has seen since the increase of e-bike usage in town.

“Data from 2022-2025 indicates overall traffic collisions are decreasing; however pedestrian and bicycle injuries remain steady,” the memo states. “This reinforces the need for a comprehensive safety approach that blends public outreach and education, enforcement and data analysis and infrastructure improvements all central to the [city’s] Street Smart program.”

APD coordinated with city park rangers to address behaviors on bike trails, and increased patrol hours from 119 in 2024 to 199 in 2025. The primary violations were riding bicycles on the pedestrian mall, vehicles on pathways and stop sign violations.

Between January and October, total traffic collisions declined by nearly 24% compared to four years ago. Of those traffic collisions, about 2.6% involved either a bicyclist or a pedestrian, according to the memo.

About 69% of pedestrian and bicycle collisions resulted in injuries.

“These trends highlight progress in overall safety, but also the vulnerability of non-motorized users and the need for continued investments,” the memo states.

APD began educating riders earlier in the season to avoid noncompliance and maintain safety for riders and pedestrians. It focused on encouraging riders to come to complete stops at stop signs and red lights, and follow posted speed limits.

In Aspen, class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes are allowed on multiuse trails. Class 1and 2 bikes are classified as those that reach 20 mph with pedal assist, and class 2 bikes have a throttle option. Class 3 bikes are classified as those that reach 28 mph.

E-bikes are prohibited on single-track trails in the city. All bikes are prohibited on sidewalks and pedestrian malls. Outside of the city in Pitkin County, only class one bikes are allowed on paved trails, and prohibited on non-paved trails.

APD invested in LiDAR (remote-sensing) technology that is specifically tailored to read the speed of bicycles. The department also partnered with We-Cycle, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, local bike shops and regional cycling organizations to disseminate e-bike rules in town.

While the city’s Street Smart program has improved e-bike education, the city will continue to explore infrastructure changes to improve long-term safety. That will include additional painted centerlines and wayfinding on paths, speed-calming measures on trails and pedestrian and bikeways, consistent speed limit signage and more.

The city also is considering expanding temporary and permanent vehicle deflector installations on Hopkins Avenue, Hallam Street and Lake Avenue ped-bikeways that were installed as part of a pilot program this year.