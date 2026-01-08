Grog Shop switching ownership

The Aspen Grog Shop is changing hands after nearly 50 years.

The city of Aspen’s local licensing authority unanimously approved the transfer of the Grog Shop’s retail liquor license to Robert Blumenthal and his new limited liability company, Grog Colorado LLC, during a meeting Tuesday morning. Blumenthal was also transferred the Grog Shop’s lease, which runs through December 2029, according to the lease agreement, reviewed by the Aspen Daily News.

Blumenthal and Olivia Wheat opened Silvers Bagel Bar and Peak Provisions in August in the space adjacent to the Grog Shop that, until January 2024, was operated by Jour De Fete. When the opportunity arose to take over the Grog Shop’s lease late last year, Blumenthal wanted to jump on it because of the location next door to Silvers, he told the LLA on Tuesday morning. He plans to continue operating it as a liquor store.

“We’re looking forward to continuing some of the history of the Grog Shop,” Blumenthal said during the meeting.

There are opportunities to expand catering, delivery services and inventory, Blumenthal said.

Julian Medaru, general manager of the Grog Shop, said the new ownership will take the shop “to the next level.”

“[The previous owner] owned the store for 45 years, and it was time for something new,” Medaru said. “I think it was time to take the store to the next step.”

Medaru has worked at the Grog Shop for about 17 years. He said that there may be plans in the future to integrate the liquor store with neighboring Silvers, but the new owner is focused on enhancing the liquor store’s operations first. Blumenthal told the LLA the two businesses could “complement each other nicely.”

Blumenthal and his family are planning to relocate full-time to Aspen later this year. Their primary residence is in East Hampton, New York.

The Grog Shop has operated as a liquor store in the 3,600-square-foot space at 710 E. Durant Ave. for nearly 50 years.

Medaru said he was excited for the next chapter for the Grog Shop under new ownership. The previous owner could not be reached for comment by time of publication.

“Definitely a lot more inventory, a lot more new wines and better pricing,” Medaru said of what the community can expect under the new ownership. “We’re going to be here for a long time hopefully, and we have a new owner that wants to make new things happen.”

“We want to be the place in town where everybody goes, where you can get a bottle of wine, a nice six-pack of beer, a nice bottle of bourbon, a bottle of champagne if you’re celebrating something. We just want to be part of the community,” he added.