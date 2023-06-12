With wildland firefighter pay cut nearing, a dozen Western senators urge action

In less than four months, temporary pay raises for federal wildland firefighters will expire, and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators is urging action to make them permanent.

In a recent letter , 12 senators from Western states – 11 Democrats and one Republican – asked leaders of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs for “swift consideration of legislation that authorizes a long-term solution to increase wildland firefighter recruitment and retention.”

“Investing in our federal wildland firefighters is a matter of national security as critical infrastructure, homes, communities, structures, and natural resources are at grave and growing risk of catastrophic wildfire,” the senators wrote. “These investments are critical for increased capacity, housing, mental health and well-being.”

Jonathon Golden, a former wildland firefighter who now works on legislative issues with the advocacy group Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, applauded the lawmakers' commitment to supporting firefighters as the demands of the profession mount.

“I think that it's encouraging to see a letter out there that sets the stage for there to be the process that needs to happen,” he said. “To hear bills, to get them into committees and to debate the merits of them and really kind of let the chips fall where they may at that point.”

Without action, the temporary raises – funded by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – will vanish September 30.