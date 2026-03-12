Aspen Public Radio's Spring 2026 Municipal Election Guide

Editor’s Note: Aspen Public Radio’s Election Guide will be updated as new information becomes available until April 7, 2026.

This voter guide includes up-to-date information about registering to vote, where to drop off your ballot, and what’s on the ballots in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.

The Town of Basalt, the Town of Carbondale and the Town of Parachute have municipal elections scheduled for April 7. The Town of New Castle canceled its scheduled mayoral and town council election because none of the seats were contested.

April 2026 Municipal Election Information

Basalt

There are four candidates running for three open seats on the Basalt Town Council.

Greg Shaffran

Elyse Hottel

Benjamin Fierstein

Angela Anderson

Each seat is for a four-year term, up for reelection again in 2030.

This is a mail-ballot election.

A ballot box will also be available outside Basalt Town Hall 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from March 17 to April 7, 2026.

Read Aspen Public Radio's coverage of the Basalt Town Council forum here:

Local News Basalt council candidates talk affordability at election forum The Basalt Chamber of Commerce hosted the candidate forum on Monday. Voters will choose three of four candidates during a municipal election on April 7.

Find the Town of Basalt's April 2026 Election page here.

Carbondale

There are two candidates for the mayoral seat on Carbondale's Board of Trustees, and four candidates running for three open trustee seats.

Mayor:

Erica Sparhawk

Patricia Savoy

Trustees:

Joanne Teeple

Kade Gianinetti

Colin Laird

Chris Hassig

Each seat on the Carbondale Board of Trustees is for a four-year term that will expire in 2030.

This is a mail-ballot election.

A ballot box will also be available outside Carbondale Town Hall 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from March 24 to April 7, 2026.

Find the Town of Carbondale's page on local elections here .

Parachute

The town mayor position and three seats on the town council are up for election in Parachute.

While only two candidates are running for the three council seats, two people are vying to be Parachute’s mayor.

It’s Parachute’s first contested election in 10 years, according to the Town Manager.

Mayor:

Tom Rugaard

Levi Williamson

Town Council:

David Blair

Artemio Baltazar

Because there are only two candidates for the three town council seats, the council will have to appoint another councilor after the election.

This is a mail-ballot election.

A ballot drop-box will be available at Parachute Town Hall 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Parachute residents can also vote in-person on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Find the Town of Parachute’s local elections page here .

New Castle

New Castle’s local election was canceled when none of the seats up for election were contested.

Read Aspen Public Radio’s coverage below:

Government Town of New Castle cancels town council election The town had the same number of candidates as it had open seats. Grady Hazelton, Brandy Copeland, Caitlin Carey and Emily Sampley will be appointed to council on April 21.

How To Vote: Step-by-step

Register to Vote

Every voter in Colorado receives a ballot by mail. Your ballot will arrive in the mail with the mailing address that you provided when you registered. If you are unsure if you are already registered, check here . If you want to receive your ballot by mail, you must update your registration at least eight days before an election. Research your candidates

Utilize this election guide and other reputable sources to understand your choices. Cast your ballot

Mail-in ballots must be received by the town clerk and recorder no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, April 7, 2026. You can submit a ballot in-person by dropping off your ballot at a local ballot box.

Our Mission

Aspen Public Radio’s mission is to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner.

We’re using our mission statement to guide our election coverage this year, and into the future. We aim to focus on impact and context — showing how candidates and ballot measures will affect our community. And we want to make sure our stories are accessible and engaging, so voters can make informed decisions.

That’s why we created this election guide, with information on how to vote, details on local forums, and links to coverage from multiple sources, including our own stories. We’ll be updating it throughout the election season.

As we cover this year’s elections, we want to hear from you. Tell us about the issues that you think are most important in the upcoming elections and what kind of stories you’d like to hear by reaching out to news@aspenpublicradio.org.

You can also reach out to us any time, at news@aspenpublicradio.org. We’ll consider your ideas, and possibly use them as a basis for further reporting, as we continue to cover the civic process from Aspen to Parachute.