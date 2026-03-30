APCHA board to consider policy for furloughed employees during airport’s closure

The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board may explore policies to support residents who are furloughed from their jobs during the duration of the local airport closure that’s scheduled for nine months next year.

APCHA’s regulations include a provision allowing temporary waivers to the minimum work-hour requirement of 1,500 hours per year. Waiver requests are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

But APCHA Executive Director Matthew Gillen told the board during a March 18 meeting that the housing authority is already receiving questions about the upcoming closure, designed to accommodate a massive Aspen-Pitkin County Airport modernization project. He asked board members whether they would be interested in considering a policy to implement during the closure.

“I think if APCHA can reduce uncertainty for airport employees or businesses that are impacted … to ease the concerns of the community [it] would be an incredible move at this point,” Pitkin County Commissioner Jeffrey Woodruff said during the board meeting.

He continued: “It’ll be one of the first organizations that’s proactively said, ‘We know there’s a closure coming, we know it’s going to impact employees, why would you want to add this level of stress to someone’s life on top of, for example, a furlough from [third-party airline carrier] SkyWest?’”

Construction of a widened and relocated runway will require the airport to shut down for about nine months next year. Construction of a new terminal building also is part of the overall modernization project.

At this point, it’s unclear what such a policy might look like. Gillen said APCHA staff would present suggestions during an April or May board meeting.

APCHA eased some regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic when many businesses shut down temporarily. The housing authority suspended late fees on rent and allowed tenants to request a one-month deferral on their April 2020 rent.

Renters and owners also were allowed to qualify for a one-time suspension of the minimum full-time work requirement of 1,500 hours a year if they could demonstrate they lost their employment because of the pandemic.

About 11% of local business owners who responded to a recent Aspen Chamber Resort Association survey about the airport project said they plan to temporarily shut down some of their operations during the closure. Another 8% said they plan to temporarily shutter all business operations during the closure.

If homeowners who are required to meet APCHA requirements lose their jobs during the airport closure, their work history would be reflected in the biennial affidavit they must complete in 2029. Renters requalify every two years after moving into their units.

The next APCHA board meeting is April 15.