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Pitkin County will ask voters to support its Healthy Community Fund this November

Aspen Public Radio | By Regan Mertz
Published August 30, 2026 at 8:47 PM MDT
County commissioners approved a mill levy ballot question for the November general election at a meeting last week. The property tax will fund the Healthy Community Fund, which supports nonprofit organizations.
Halle Zander
/
Aspen Public Radio
County commissioners approved a mill levy ballot question for the November general election at a meeting last week. The property tax will fund the Healthy Community Fund, which supports nonprofit organizations.

Pitkin County commissioners approved a mill levy ballot question, which will appear on the November ballot, for the Healthy Community Fund.

The fund finances local public health and human services agencies, as well as area nonprofits. It is funded by a voter-approved property tax.

The tax is set to expire at the end of 2027, so the Board of County Commissioners approved a mill levy for the November ballot to keep the fund going.

Originally, the new mill levy was drafted to sunset in 30 years, but at a second reading last week, commissioners approved it for a 25-year term instead.

Commissioner Patti Clapper said she thinks a slightly shorter term will make voters more likely to approve the mill levy.

“It’s the perception of people,” she said. “Thirty versus 25; it’s only five years, but one starts with a two and not a three.”

Commissioner Greg Poschman also presented the mill levy proposal to the Rotary Club of Aspen recently, where he said some community members thought thirty years was too long.

“They said, ‘You may as well not sunset it at all if it’s too long. In our lifetimes it’s not gonna sunset, so what’s the difference?’” Poschman recalled.

Other county staff supported the amendment because they also think it will make voters more likely to approve it.

The number of nonprofit organizations receiving money from the fund has grown over time. In 2003, when the fund first began, nine organizations received funding, but in 2025, that number had jumped to 74.

In the next 25 years, Poschman said he wants the fund to focus on financing behavioral health and food security services, as he believes these are top issues for residents.

“My insecurities have changed, and the communities have as well,” he said. “The things you wake up at three in the morning worrying about.”

Ballot language must be certified by Sept. 5.
Tags
Government Elections 2026Local NewsPitkin County
Regan Mertz
Regan is a journalist for Aspen Public Radio’s Art's & Culture Desk. Regan moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in July 2024 for a job as a reporter at The Aspen Times. While she had never been to Colorado before moving for the job, Regan has now lived in ten different states due to growing up an Army brat. She considers Missouri home, and before moving West, she lived there and worked at a TV station.
See stories by Regan Mertz