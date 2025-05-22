2025 Backcountry Symposium: New Owner, Same Traditions: The Future of the Marble Basecamp

Back in the 1960s, a secluded “base camp” near Marble became home to the very first Outward Bound courses in America. It’s been a hub of outdoor education for decades, with cabins and facilities nestled into a grove of aspens. And now, it’s entering a new chapter. Anjanette Garcia, of Aspen Valley Land Trust, explains why the conservation nonprofit bought the Marble Base Camp from the Colorado Outward Bound School in 2023 and outlines AVLT’s vision for the future of a treasured property.

About the Speaker

Anjanette Garcia is the community engagement manager for the Aspen Valley Land Trust, a nonprofit focused on land conservation, the protection of natural places, community connection and education.