© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

2025 Backcountry Symposium: Prevention, Preparation and Practice: A Guide to the Wilderness Medicine Reference App

Aspen Public Radio
Published May 22, 2025 at 9:16 AM MDT
Craig Turpin
/
Rising Sun Photography

From pre-trip checklists to decision-making in the field, it takes both knowledge and practice to make sure you’re equipped for backcountry safety. The Wilderness Medicine Reference app, designed for recreational outdoor enthusiasts and professionals alike, serves as a digital guide to hone those skills with as much information and material as a thick reference book. App founder Kaen Lapides explains how it can help users respond to illness and injuries in the outdoors — and, crucially, prevent those incidents in the first place.

About the Speaker

Kaen Lapides (known as “kl”) is a paramedic, educator and founder of the Wilderness Medicine Reference app. She has worked with ski patrol in Snowmass and Breckenridge and taught courses for Colorado Mountain College and Desert Mountain Medicine. Lapides also worked for many years with the Colorado Outward Bound School.
Tags
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures BackcountryBackcountry Symposium 2025
Related Content