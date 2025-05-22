Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
2025 Backcountry Symposium: Out of Service, Still InReach: Satellite “SOS” Signals and Emergency Rescues
Deep in the backcountry, and far away from cell service , satellite communication devices let users call for help with an emergency “SOS” signal. The resulting dispatch can bring critical help to an injured party, but it can also misdirect resources if someone hits the button on accident (or in a nonemergency situation). Greg Shaffran, vice president of Mountain Rescue Aspen, offers the rescuer’s perspective on an emergency dispatch.
About the Speaker
Greg Shaffran is the vice president of Mountain Rescue Aspen, a volunteer organization that dedicates thousands of hours each year to backcountry search and rescue missions. The nonprofit also offers safety education through in-person events and online resources.