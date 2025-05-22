2025 Backcountry Symposium: Out of Service, Still InReach: Satellite “SOS” Signals and Emergency Rescues

Deep in the backcountry, and far away from cell service , satellite communication devices let users call for help with an emergency “SOS” signal. The resulting dispatch can bring critical help to an injured party, but it can also misdirect resources if someone hits the button on accident (or in a nonemergency situation). Greg Shaffran, vice president of Mountain Rescue Aspen, offers the rescuer’s perspective on an emergency dispatch.

About the Speaker

Greg Shaffran is the vice president of Mountain Rescue Aspen, a volunteer organization that dedicates thousands of hours each year to backcountry search and rescue missions. The nonprofit also offers safety education through in-person events and online resources.