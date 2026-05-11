Proactive & Prepared: Wildfire in the Roaring Fork Valley – “The Outlook” and “What is Resiliency?”

This event was recorded on May 6, 2026 at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW), produced by Wildfire Collaborative Roaring Fork Valley and Aspen Public Radio.

TACAW was pleased to partner with the Wildfire Collaborative Roaring Fork Valley and Aspen Public Radio on this event designed to increase awareness and preparedness as wildfire season approaches.

Colorado is experiencing its warmest year in 131 years of record, and one of its driest. The Roaring Fork Valley sits at the epicenter, among the hardest-hit areas in the state for severe drought. With snowpack now peaked at historic lows, climate scientists are drawing comparisons to years that defined what catastrophic wildfire looks like in Colorado.

This event aimed to bring our community together for a direct conversation about what these conditions mean for our valley, what local fire departments and researchers are doing about it, and what each of us can do to protect our homes and our neighbors. The evening began with a community preparedness fair, followed by presentations and panels featuring climate scientists, local fire chiefs, and researchers whose work is focused specifically on this region.

Listen here for the first two presentations of the night:

The Outlook – A presentation focused on observed conditions from this winter, how they rank within the longer climate record, and what wildfires have looked like in Colorado for similar years. Presented by: Adam McCurdy, Forest and Climate Director at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies

What is Resiliency? – Given our risk, how can we prepare for fire right now, given Wildfire Collaborative Roaring Fork Valley’s work in fire behavior modeling and fuels mitigation. Presented by: Angie Davlyn, Executive Director of Wildfire Collaborative Roaring Fork Valley