2026 Backcountry Symposium: The Aftermath

This event was recorded on October 17, 2026 at TACAW, produced by Kaya Williams, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Avalanches. Injuries. Unexpected medical events. After a disaster in the backcountry, we tend to focus on what happened and what went wrong. But in the hours, weeks and months that follow, survivors and responders still have to heal. At Aspen Public Radio’s third annual Backcountry Symposium at TACAW, Aspen Hope Center Chief Clinical Officer Lily Larkin, LCSW, Aspen Expeditions guide Chris “Sunshine” Edwards, Colorado Avalanche Information Center Deputy Director Brian Lazar, and Mountain Rescue Aspen team member Jordie Karlinski reflect on how we can care for our community in the aftermath of trauma — and how outdoor leaders can balance “lessons learned” with sensitivity to victims and survivors, moderated by freelance journalist Kaya Williams.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the following resources are available to help.

Aspen Hope Center 24/7 Crisis HopeLine: Call 970-925-5858 (Aspen to Glenwood) and 970-945-3728 (New Castle to Parachute) or visit aspenhopecenter.org for more information

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org

Colorado Avalanche Information Center Resources for Avalanche-Related Grief and Trauma: avalanche.state.co.us/resources-avalanche-related-grief-and-trauma

American Avalanche Association Resilience Project: americanavalancheassociation.org/resilience-project

The Responder Alliance (for first responders and outdoor professionals): responderalliance.com

The Hotdogger Foundation Community Support Scholarships: thehotdoggerfoundation.com/scholarships

Pathfinders Grief and Loss Support: pathfindersforyou.org

About the Speakers

Brian Lazar joined the CAIC as Deputy Director in 2010, building on a career in the mountains that began in the mid-1990s. His experience spans a variety of snow climates on both sides of the equator, where he has worked as a mountain guide, avalanche educator, and curriculum developer. He has held roles in avalanche education, including serving as the former Executive Director of the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE) and as a member of the American Avalanche Association Education Committee. Brian earned an M.S. in Engineering, specializing in snow and ice mechanics during his studies through INSTAAR in Alaska’s Chugach Range. He also worked for many years as a consultant, investigating snowpack runoff and potential changes to seasonal snowpacks as a result of climate change. He lives in Carbondale with his wife and two kids.

Lily Larkin, LCSW, is the Chief Clinical Officer of Aspen Hope Center, providing clinical leadership across mental health care, crisis services, school-based mental health, and community education and outreach. A Spanish-bilingual Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Lily has practiced in Colorado since 2009 and has worked across outpatient mental health, child protection, crisis intervention, school-based mental health, and women’s health, with a focus on maternal mental health.

Lily began her work with Aspen Hope Center in 2011 as the organization’s first school-based clinician. Since then, her work has grown from direct clinical care to developing programs, supporting clinicians, building community partnerships, and strengthening systems of care across the region. She is particularly interested in the places where mental health intersects with schools, crisis response, first responder communities, and other critical community systems.

Lily believes strong mental health care requires both excellent clinical practice and strong community partnerships. Her work is focused on expanding access to high-quality care, supporting the people who provide it, and building practical solutions that help communities respond to mental health needs earlier and more effectively.

Jordie Karlinski is an Aspen local who came up through AVSC before spending 16 years as a professional freestyle snowboarder, including several years on the U.S. Snowboard Team. When her competitive career ended, the transition to "real life" was harder than expected, and it was during that difficult stretch that she discovered mindfulness and leadership coaching. Those practices carried her through a genuinely dark period, and she felt so connected to them that she began coaching other athletes facing similar struggles, focusing on mindful performance. That work was deeply fulfilling, and the lessons from it still shape how she shows up today.

Jordie later transitioned into real estate, and a little over three years ago she joined Mountain Rescue Aspen, gravitating naturally toward the Resiliency Team, which supports the mental health of fellow team members doing demanding rescue or recovery work Jordie is also an Assistant Rescue Leader and an active member of MRA’s Public Education Committee, contributing to both rescue operations and community education.

About the Backcountry Symposium