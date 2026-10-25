2026 Backcountry Symposium: The Evolution of an Environmentalist with Paul Andersen

This event was recorded on October 17, 2026 at TACAW, produced by Kaya Williams, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Aspen Hall-of-Famer and award-winning journalist Paul Andersen has spent a lifetime loving and learning from the outdoors — then sharing that experience with others, through his Huts for Vets nonprofit, wilderness programs for the Aspen Institute, and extensive writing on the natural world. In this keynote speech at Aspen Public Radio’s third annual Backcountry Symposium at TACAW, Paul reflected on what it means to advocate for our environment and appreciate our surroundings.

Paul Andersen is an author, journalist, and environmental advocate who has documented the culture, history, and landscapes of Colorado’s mountain communities for nearly 50 years. An inductee into the Aspen Hall of Fame, Paul spent decades reporting for The Aspen Times and Aspen Journalism, earning widespread recognition for his writing on wilderness preservation, western history, and the evolution of mountain town culture. He has authored over 15 books on the region—including The Town That Said “Hell, No!” and Moonlight & Moonshine—and continues to contribute thought-provoking commentary as a syndicated columnist. His most recent book is “The Evolution of an Environmentalist”. A passionate advocate for the "Aspen Idea"—the harmonious balance of mind, body, and spirit—Paul focuses his work on community resilience, land ethics, and the preservation of mountain town soul. He resides in the Fryingpan River Valley near Basalt.

About the Backcountry Symposium