Highway 133 closed in both directions due to wildfire

Highway 133 is closed in both directions near mile marker 63 due to a wildfire, according to a Pitkin Alert.

Jenny Cutright, deputy chief and public information officer at Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, said the five-acre fire is now contained.

Fire crews are working on hot spots and will deploy a water line, a type of fire suppression technique, to make sure the fire does not reignite.

Cutright said the highway will reopen to one lane soon.

She did not state a cause for the wildfire.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.