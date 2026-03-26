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Highway 133 closed in both directions due to wildfire

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:31 PM MDT

Highway 133 is closed in both directions near mile marker 63 due to a wildfire, according to a Pitkin Alert.

Jenny Cutright, deputy chief and public information officer at Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, said the five-acre fire is now contained.

Fire crews are working on hot spots and will deploy a water line, a type of fire suppression technique, to make sure the fire does not reignite.

Cutright said the highway will reopen to one lane soon.

She did not state a cause for the wildfire.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Tags
Local News Local NewsWildfire
Aspen Public Radio Staff
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