Rifle vegetation fire prompts evacuations

This is a developing news story, and Aspen Public Radio will provide updates as they become available.

A vegetation fire in the 800 block of Gage Road in Rifle is forcing homes and businesses in the area to evacuate.

Homes north of Mile Marker 1 on Gage Road, homes north of Gage Road on Grass Mesa Road and homes on Sunset Lane need to evacuate now, emergency officials stated as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

As of the same time, the Dry Creek Fire is estimated at 28 acres, and running in timber and grass.

About half an hour later, the fire jumped County Road 319.

Evacuated residents can go to the Garfield County Fairgrounds.

Fire officials report it has a high rate of spread due to heavy fuels in the area.

Two helicopters, two single engine air tankers, and two large air tankers have been requested for an air attack, as well as one large air tanker and two hand crews.

Structures are threatened.