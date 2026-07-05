Wildfire in Battlement Mesa prompts evacuation orders

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Immediate updates regarding evacuations are available from Garfield County's Emergency Operations Center.

Update at 5:37 p.m. on 7/5/26

Those on County Road 309 from Battlement Mesa to Rullison have been told to pack their valuables and monitor the fire in case of an evacuation order.

Update at 5:30 p.m. on 7/5/26

People in the Battlement Mesa Golf/Battlement Creek Village neighborhoods have been told to evacuate immediately due to the fire, according to a ReachWell alert.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near the Battlement Mesa Golf Course, according to the wildfire monitoring app Watch Duty.

Crews estimated the Battlement Trail Fire was roughly the size of a football field just before 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and that it’s growing quickly.

According to Garfield County’s dispatch center, residents of the golf course neighborhood were told to prepare for sudden evacuation orders at 5:04 p.m.