Wildfire in Battlement Mesa prompts evacuation orders
Residents of the Battlement Mesa Golf/Battlement Creek Village neighborhoods have been ordered to evacuate. Those on County Road 309 from Battlement Mesa to Rullison have been told to pack their valuables and monitor the fire in case of an evacuation order.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Immediate updates regarding evacuations are available from Garfield County's Emergency Operations Center.
Update at 5:37 p.m. on 7/5/26
Those on County Road 309 from Battlement Mesa to Rullison have been told to pack their valuables and monitor the fire in case of an evacuation order.
Update at 5:30 p.m. on 7/5/26
People in the Battlement Mesa Golf/Battlement Creek Village neighborhoods have been told to evacuate immediately due to the fire, according to a ReachWell alert.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near the Battlement Mesa Golf Course, according to the wildfire monitoring app Watch Duty.
Crews estimated the Battlement Trail Fire was roughly the size of a football field just before 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and that it’s growing quickly.
According to Garfield County’s dispatch center, residents of the golf course neighborhood were told to prepare for sudden evacuation orders at 5:04 p.m.