Pre-evacuations lifted for wildfire near Parachute

Update 6:30 p.m. 8/10/26

The fire is now 65% contained, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Update 1:50 p.m. 8/10/26

All evacuation orders have been lifted, according to a Facebook post from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Residents on County Roads 310, 301 and 338 near Morisannia Mesa and County Road 302 past the 2-mile mark should still be prepared for possible evacuations.

Update 9:20 p.m. 8/9/26

The 310 Fire is now 47% contained, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. It also updated the acreage to 601 acres.

Update 12:30 p.m. 8/9/26

The 310 fire is now at 19% containment, according to a Grand Valley Fire Protection District Facebook post on Sunday.

The fire district said Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency on Friday, which activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs state agencies to help respond to the fire.

Crews continue to make progress on containment lines, the fire district said, using hand tools where heavy equipment could cause resource damage.

The southeast and southwest corners of the fire remain active, but on the north side, firefighters have only detected isolated heat sources.

Update 4:45 p.m. 8/7/26

Evacuations in Parachute have been downgraded as firefighters continue to work on the 310 wildfire.

County Road 338 Morisannia Mesa and County Road 302 past the 2-mile mark are under pre-evacuation orders and should be prepared to leave the area on short notice.

Update 11:30 a.m. 8/7/26

The fire has grown to around 600 acres, according to federal tracker InciWeb .

Update 4:00 p.m. 8/6/26

Residents in the 3000 block of County Road 301 should be prepared for sudden evacuation orders.

The 3600 to 6000 blocks of County Road 301 should also be prepared to evacuate.

Evacuees can go to the Parachute Rodeo Grounds.

Four helicopters and a large air tanker are now on the scene.

Update 2:20 p.m. 8/6/26

County Roads 310 and 338 are now closed at County Road 301 due to the fire.

Colorado River Fire Rescue is providing mutual aid with two structure engines and a tender, a vehicle used by firefighters to transport water, equipment and personnel to the scene of a fire. It is more heavy duty and carries more water than a fire engine.

Original story

Evacuations are in place for parts of County Road 338 in Parachute due to the 310 Fire, according to the wildfire monitoring app Watch Duty.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said to evacuate immediately.

The fire was reported at 12:45 p.m. this afternoon near County Roads 310 and 338.

The size of the fire is unknown as of 2:00 p.m.

The Grand Valley Fire Protection District is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.