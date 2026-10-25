3 New Castle family members killed in plane crash

This is a developing news story and may be updated with additional information.

Three members of a family from New Castle were killed in a small plane crash near Swampy Pass in Gunnison County on Saturday morning (Oct. 24).

Gunnison County’s coroner’s office identified the three as 46-year-old Mark Hendrickson, 15-year-old Alan Hendrickson, and 13-year-old Case Hendrickson.

Gunnison County officials received word of the crash at around 9:20 am Saturday morning, according to a press release. All three Hendricksons were found dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation by the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the U.S. Forest Service.