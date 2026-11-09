What voters across the Roaring Fork and Colorado River Valleys had to say on Election Day

It’s been one week since voters across the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys cast their ballots in the midterm election.

On Election Day, Aspen Public Radio reporters spoke with voters at polling precincts across our region to hear what was on their minds on the consequential day.

Here’s some of what they had to say:

Leslie Robinson, Rifle: “I’ve been active in politics ever since I turned 18. I'm one of the first generations of 18-year-olds who got to vote back in the day, and I've been practicing voting every time since.”

Tom Adkison, Carbondale: “I just feel that the Republicans have grossly mismanaged our government and our justice system. And we need to come out as voters and let them know that’s not OK with us.”

Jeff Davis, Carbondale: “Anything that I can do to put a check on this [Trump] administration, congressionally or Senate — that’s why I'm voting.”

Jeff Satterfield, Rifle: “I believe there’s a lot going on in the country right now that I don’t agree with, from previous administrations. And I wanna be able to speak my opinion on that. So, if I don’t vote, I can’t do that.”

Rachel Ohrtman, Rifle: “The gas prices are super, super high. It’s hard for people to get to work. I work in Glenwood Springs. I fill my tank up on my Tacoma twice a week. We just gotta bring these gas prices down.”

Mayra Cordoba, Rifle: “I’m a teacher. And here in Rifle, teachers, we don't get paid enough. And all the supplies for our students are so low it's really necessary for us to make changes on it.”

Martin Caukins, Carbondale: “There’s a lot of people, especially where we live, they have a good amount of money and they can be taxed a little bit more.”

Malachi, Carbondale: “That's something I've been trying to grasp recently is — I’ve been losing a lot of hope. But that's where faith comes from, is when there is that loss of hope, that deep loss of hope, that you say, ‘Yeah it really doesn’t look like things may not be able to turn around.’ But eventually things will.”

(Malachi did not wish to provide her last name for personal safety reasons)

Jennifer Knox, Parachute: “[I have a desire] to see the world I was promised when I was a kid. I wanna see more kindness and compassion and I believe that the individuals I voted for embody those principles. I'm not willing to give up hope that we can live in a more kind and understanding world. I'm just excited not to give up hope. And I'm just hoping that we can pop the champagne and celebrate and continue to celebrate elections. I just hope to have free and fair elections for all.”

Aspen Public Radio reporters Regan Mertz, Hannah Weaver, Morning Edition Host Vic Vela and News Director Sage Smiley contributed to this report.