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The new Skybound Marathon will take runners up Pikes Peak and back down again

91.5 KRCC | By Andrea Chalfin
Published October 27, 2026 at 11:24 AM MDT
In this file photo, Pikes Peak can be seen from northern Douglas County, May 23, 2024.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
In this file photo, Pikes Peak can be seen from northern Douglas County, May 23, 2024.

A new race is coming to America’s mountain. 

The inaugural Pikes Peak Skybound Marathon pits runners against Mother Nature in both a marathon and half-marathon format. The August races follow the paved Pikes Peak Highway up the mountain, and for the full marathon, back down. 

That’s different from the existing Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, which takes place in September. That race started in 1956 and follows the Barr Trail, a U.S. Forest Service trail, to the summit.

The Colorado Springs Sports Corp. organized the race in partnership with Satori Endurance, a Colorado Springs-based endurance coaching organization, and Skyman Inc., an international mountain running company.

“Pikes Peak has the ingredients to make Skybound Marathon a truly distinctive event on the international running calendar,” said Etienne Rodriguez of Skyman Inc. in a statement. “The spirit of skyrunning is about pushing boundaries in high mountain environments, and Skybound brings that same ambition to a new format.”

Runners will begin the Pikes Peak Skybound Marathon by headlamp. Event organizers say runners should prepare for steep grades, changing mountain weather and thinner air as the course climbs toward the summit. 

Registration opens in December.

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Outdoors Mountain West News Bureau
Andrea Chalfin
Andrea came to KRCC in 2008 by way of Missouri. She’s responsible for KRCC’s overall news presence, and oversees a cadre of staff, freelancers, and students. Her award-winning work has been heard on NPR, The World (PRI), and the BBC. The Ohio native loves music and media, food, and the open road; it’s also not uncommon to see her taking a walk through downtown Colorado Springs. Follow Andrea on Twitter @AndreaChalfin or send an email to achalfin@krcc.org Have a press release? Please email news@krcc.org.
See stories by Andrea Chalfin