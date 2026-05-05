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Eric Palencia

Eric Palencia is a student at Front Range Community College and a member of the Colorado Student News Service, a new collegiate journalism initiative launched by Colorado educator and journalist Professor Beth Potter. Stories published by Rocky Mountain Community Radio are made available to local newsrooms throughout the coalition for broadcast and digital distribution.