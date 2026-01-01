Hussain Khan is the Climate & Environment Reporter for Aspen Public Radio.

Khan was born in urban Pakistan but raised in the prairies of Alberta. He studied Geography in college, with an aim towards urban planning. A failed year of college made him rethink those plans. Then, on long train rides during that year off, he fell in love with narrative audio. After graduation, Khan lead operations at a foodbank and social services agency in his hometown. There he hosted and produced a narrative podcast called 25 Northeast on how minority faith inmates and prison chaplains were impacted by privatization of services, teaching himself how to report and mix as he went; it went on to be recognized at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.

He used that podcast to get into UC Berkeley’s Masters of Journalism program, where he graduated as a commencement speaker for his class. During his time at Berkeley, he reported on how national and local issues collided, covering Gaza student protest encampments, Palestinian students with family in warzones, immigrant elder impacted by ICE, and more. His work appears in Bay Area publications like KALW, KALX, Oaklandside, California Magazine, and KQED. His work on KQED’s California Composers series contributed to a Society of Professional Journalists NorCal Award 2025 for Best Arts & Culture Audio/Podcast, and was part of a student team that won a Region 11 SPJ award.

He later trained at the Transom Traveling Workshop and became their next intern. Khan was also part of the AIR New Voices 2024 cohort and the Audible Podcast Development Program, where he wrote an audio drama pilot described as “Before Sunrise for millennial Muslims.” He is also reporting on the racial gaps and legacy of medical racism within psychedelic research for the Ferris-Berkeley Psychedelics Fellowship.

Khan joins the valley from beautiful Oakland, California. Outside of the station, you can usually catch him buried in a book, taking a long walk with headphones on, or trying to scramble up rocks both real and plastic.