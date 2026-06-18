Melodie Miller and Avery Clifton
Melodie Miller and Avery Clifton are members of the Colorado Student News Service, a new collegiate journalism initiative launched by Colorado educator and journalist Professor Beth Potter. Stories published by Rocky Mountain Community Radio are made available to local newsrooms throughout the coalition for broadcast and digital distribution.
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The Juneteenth holiday gives Coloradans a chance to celebrate and honor the history of enslaved people in the United States.