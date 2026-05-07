Estimated 6,000 gallons of oil spill on Highway 6 after passenger train, tanker collision

A collision between a passenger train and an oil tanker truck shut down Highway 6 for several hours Wednesday.

The passenger train struck the semi-tanker on Wednesday morning, which Colorado State Patrol says was on the tracks. State Patrol responded to the scene around 9:40 a.m., finding the truck split open from the impact. The agency estimates 6,000 gallons of road oil spilled onto the ground.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but no injuries were reported from the train passengers.

Colorado River Fire Rescue said in a statement that they helped about 310 passengers and train staff from the train to waiting buses for transportation to their final destination. The agency also described the tanker’s load as “hot asphalt tar.”

Officials announced that Highway 6 had reopened around 5 p.m., but discouraged travel in the area while cleanup continued.

Six passenger cars and two locomotives were derailed, according to State Patrol, and the rail was damaged in multiple areas. The agency said that the rail line will be closed for “an extended period of time for repairs.”

Colorado Public Radio reported that the same rail is used by freight trains and Amtrak for its popular California Zephyr route, which has been temporarily suspended. The train involved in Wednesday’s crash was a luxury sightseeing train called the Canyon Spirit.

This is a developing story, and may be updated with additional information.