Three firefighters have died in a large blaze along Colorado-Utah border

Updated 7:49 p.m.

Three fighters were killed and two others were injured and transported to a hospital Saturday as they battled a wildfire in western Colorado. The wildland firefighters were involved in a burnover incident and deployed their shelters, according to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of the Interior.

“The U.S. Wildland Fire Service and the U.S. Forest Service are focused on supporting the firefighters’ family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” the release said.

Multiple fires have combined along the Colorado-Utah border, now called the Snyder-Mesa Fire, which is currently estimated to be more than 28,000 acres. That’s more than 40 square miles. As of Sunday morning, it was uncontained.

Officials from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said Sunday morning that the fire was started by lightning.

In a statement Sunday morning, Gov. Jared Polis said he was “devastated by the loss of three heroic firefighters who died in the line of duty.”

“To the loved ones of those lost, and to their fellow crew members — some who are still battling the flames — know that the State of Colorado mourns alongside you,” he said.

Polis has declared a state of emergency and is deploying the National Guard to assist with firefightering efforts. According to a state release, multiple Colorado agencies, including the divisions of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are coordinating the state’s involvement in response, recovery, and mitigation efforts on the fire.

The entire Western Slope is facing extremely high fire danger and is under a red flag warning until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Snyder Mesa Fire is burning in rugged, rural terrain, but the areas under pre-evacuation notices keep expanding. As of Sunday morning, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office’s order extended all properties in the following areas:

Areas south of the Colorado River to BS Road (Glade Park area), west of Kingsview subdivision, including Pollock Canyon Estates to Loma

Along BS Road to the Utah Border

From 11 5/10 Road to 16 ½ Road on BS Road to Utah

Picture Gallery Ranch, off of DS Road near the Utah border

The Snyder-Mesa Fire is burning in a rugged, rural area far from large towns and cities, but some homes in the small community of Glade Park have been given pre-evacuation orders.

The Red Cross has moved the evacuation center to Grand Junction High School. The Mesa County Fairgrounds is providing shelter for livestock and other animals.

The fire has forced the closure of nearby public lands in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.

Farther south, the Gold Mountain Fire forced evacuations and closed U.S. 550 Saturday, with the closure still in effect by late morning, Sunday. A shelter has been set up at Ridgway Secondary School.

On Saturday, the county emergency manager said the fire was 50 acres and spreading, the Ouray County Plaindealer reported. As of Sunday morning, there’s been no update to that acreage. Ouray County has established a hotline for residents, which is: (970) 626-5484.

In the southwest corner of Colorado, the Ferris Fire has forced evacuations. It’s burning across Dolores and Montezuma counties. Authorities reported fire activity as being “extreme” early Sunday morning. The fire is nearly 4,800 acres.

For the Ferris Fire, the following areas are under evacuation orders:

Lone Dome Rd

Bradfield Campground

521 Road up to McPhee Dam

Glade Ranch Subdivision

Private Land inholdings North of Glade Ranch

Near Leadville, a fire that started Sunday also spurred evacuations. The Willow Fire is burning near Turquoise Lake. The evacuation areas include Lake County roads, trails and campgrounds:

County Road 4 east to County Road 9D

County Road 9

County Road 9D

County Road 5A

County Road 48

County Road 99

All trails from the Fish Hatchery

All campgrounds around Turquoise lake

All trails up to treeline

Colorado Trail sections in this area

Hagerman Pass

CPR’s Andrew Villegas contributed to this report.