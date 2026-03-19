Statehouse News

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Caregivers for people with disabilities brace for cuts as Colorado lawmakers balance a billion-dollar budget holeFamily caregivers are worried the cuts will jeopardize their livelihoods and ability to support their loved ones. Lawmakers and public health officials say they have no choice but to make them.
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Colorado's aerospace industry leaders say President Trump's decision to move Space Command is a wake-up call.
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The measure would expand the treatment options EMS agencies can bill for and lower state health care spending by reducing emergency room visits.
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Mayor Mike Johnston made the announcement on Thursday as a way to calm fears over recent ICE actions.
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Legislature is addressing issues from immigration to vaccines to nonprofits.
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A similar proposal failed two years ago following pushback from Gov. Jared Polis and the alcohol industry.
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The measures add to this session's slate of gun legislation, building on laws passed to tighten firearm regulations over the last several years.
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From a South Dakota stage to a national platform: The winding road that got Tina Peters on the President’s radarPeters’ questions about the 2020 election have since yielded the focus of the White House and a flood of questions for Colorado’s governor.
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Tax breaks vs. renewable energy offsets: Democrats plan to duel over conflicting Colorado data center billsThis is the legislature's latest attempt to regulate the controversial sector that forms the backbone of daily digital life.
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The Department of Corrections requested ongoing funding in the budget for 788 state prison beds to the tune of $2.4 million.