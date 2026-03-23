Support local news and critical programming during this 45th Anniversary Spring Membership Drive!

It is listeners who have supported this radio station for 45 years, stepping up even more now to replace lost federal funding, and who we are turning to during this on-air membership drive for the ongoing support Aspen Public Radio needs to continue serving the residents of the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys with critical news and information.

This locally-owned radio station has been broadcasting local, regional, and national news since 1981.

And because of members like you, since we first went on the air, everyone in this community has experienced free access to daily broadcast reporting on 91.5 FM and 88.9FM, including pressing local news, critical election coverage, breaking news when emergency road closures or wildfires cause outages, weekly features from our Arts & Culture Desk, Climate Desk and Women’s Desk, monthly investigative pieces from our Social Justice Desk produced in collaboration with Aspen Journalism, and live national and international news thanks to NPR and the BBC so you know what’s happening in our community, across the mountain west, and around the world.

Your financial support makes it possible for us to be prepared for whatever our community might face, broadcasting the information you need, when you need it. This week, we are asking for your support to help us all stay prepared and resilient, informed, civically engaged, and inspired.

Renew your annual membership to Aspen Public Radio during this Spring Membership Drive and we’ll send you a special locally-sourced thank you:

$100: Bonfire Coffee | Instant Coffee (6-servings)

(6-servings) $180 ($15/month Evergreen): Coffee + Antedotum | Essential Daily Sunscreen

($15/month Evergreen): $365: NOAA | Odyssey All-Band Emergency Radio

Plus we have Daily Giveaway Drawings and Giveaways, including…



MONDAY: tickets to “The 7th Annual Liar’s Contest” on March 30 with NPR’s Peter Saga

tickets to with NPR’s Peter Saga TUESDAY: 2026 new book release: "Witness to Water: One Photographer's Mission to Defend the Colorado River" by Pete McBride

2026 new book release: WEDNESDAY: tickets to Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves on May 2 courtesy of Alpine Bank

tickets to courtesy of Alpine Bank THURSDAY: passes to the 35th annual Aspen Film Shortsfest

passes to the FRIDAY: “Keep America Public” t-shirts created by Colorado designer Damon Moss

Thank you for supporting Aspen Public Radio during our 2026 Spring Membership Drive!

Sincerely,

Breeze Richardson

Executive Director and Proud Aspen Public Radio Evergreen Member

Throughout the Aspen Public Radio pledge drives/campaigns and at other times during the year, Aspen Public Radio may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.