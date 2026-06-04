Aspen Public Radio Awarded Four Regional Murrows, Alongside Recognition from Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists

Journalism associations throughout the country have announced recognition for work done in 2025 across a number of reporting categories with the goal of recognizing the best reporting in our region.

The Colorado Broadcasters Association brought together more than 400 industry professionals in April for its annual Awards of Excellence Gala, spotlighting the strongest work in Colorado radio and television from across the state, “recognizing the dedication, innovation, and impact of the state’s broadcast community” with a record 546 radio entries, across numerous competition categories and market sizes.

Aspen Public Radio proudly received the contest’s top Award of Excellence for “Best News Coverage of a Single Event” in CBA’s Medium Market Radio category, along with two additional Certificates of Merit for work done in 2025.

Submissions were judged by out-of-state professional broadcasters against entries from other radio stations in the state’s medium-sized radio market, which includes public and commercial stations in 36 communities across the state, including Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Vail, Dillon, Steamboat Springs, Durango, Alamosa, Delta, Craig, and more.

Aspen Public Radio’s winning work included:

A complete 2025 CBA awards list by market is available here .

Also in April, the Colorado Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists announced winners in the 2026 Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism competition. More than 100 news media outlets and 25 freelancers from Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico entered the contest, which was judged by journalists in southern California. In all, the contest saw more than 2,100 entries, up from 1,850 entries in 2025.

Competing against radio, television, newspaper and digital outlets, Aspen Public Radio submits work in the “medium newsroom” category and was recognized with one first-place, one second-place, and one third-place award, received in the following categories:

Both Aspen Journalism (six additional awards) and the Aspen Daily News (five awards) were also recognized in this year’s Top of the Rockies competition. A complete 2025 Top of the Rockies awards list by contest is available here .

Rounding out award season, last week it was announced that Aspen Public Radio has been named as a Regional Winner in the prestigious 2026 Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), honoring work done in 2025.

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Region 3 comprises Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, and Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award.

Aspen Public Radio has received top regional honors among small stations in the following categories: