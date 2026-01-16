2025 Immigration Enforcement

-
As the Trump administration ramps up immigration enforcement, recently released ICE data confirms that a growing number of people have been arrested from Aspen to Parachute, many without criminal convictions.
Advocates and attorneys see uptick in community reports of ICE activity, but caution the spread of misinformationImmigrant advocates and attorneys saw an uptick in community reports of ICE activity last week in the Roaring Fork Valley and I-70 mountain corridor.
‘We stay here’: Immigrants share their stories while Trump administration expands immigration enforcementEnglish in Action hosted its 8th annual Immigrant Voices event this month where speakers from across the region shared their life stories. This year, however, organizers had to consider the political climate.
Mind Springs Health in Grand Junction was considering a partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this year to offer inpatient mental health care services to detainees. But when community concern mounted over how the potential deal could make it easier for ICE to arrest immigrants in Western Colorado, the mental health care provider abandoned contract discussions.
Glenwood Springs Attorney Claire Noone shares her predictions for the weeks ahead as immigration enforcement spikes across the country.
President-elect Donald Trump has promised he will be tough on immigration during his second term in office. Local schools worry immigration officials will start making arrests, performing searches, and conducting interviews with students on campuses.