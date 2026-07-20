2026 Summer Membership Drive: Celebrate Aspen Public Radio’s 45 years on the air!

We’ll be on the air July 20-24, for the Aspen Public Radio Summer Membership Drive, raising $25,000 to ensure that this essential news and information service endures for years to come.

With awesome thank you gifts, daily drawings and giveaways for donors, and a Bell Mountain lift chair-turned-outdoor bench donated to this critical fundraising effort by Aspen One to send home with one lucky winner* at the end of the week!

Will you consider becoming a member, renewing your membership, or making an additional gift of any size in support of Aspen Public Radio today?

Established in 1981 to serve Aspen, this community radio station now has the largest full-time local newsroom in the station’s history, serving residents and visitors alike throughout the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.

Your gift of support today keeps Aspen Public Radio’s award-winning team of broadcast journalists reporting on life in our community, arts & culture, climate and the environment, social justice and local governments, alongside the only Women’s Desk in the NPR Network which is centering women’s voices and addressing issues disproportionately facing women ––with national impact.

We’re also investing your dollars in emergency preparedness, as Pitkin County’s only public broadcaster, to be ready when and if the community needs us to go live on the air and share vital and life-saving information due to wildfire, road closure, or a power outage.

If you haven’t already, now’s a great time to visit our Emergency Resources page and make sure you’re prepared, too.

The only way we see forward is in collaboration, sharing stories from the Mountain West News Bureau and Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Colorado Capital News Alliance and Aspen Daily News, on the broadcast and on our website. We’re also hard at work strengthening other key community partnerships to bring you the “Ideas, Speakers & Lectures” archive and live summer broadcasts from the Food & Wine Classic, Aspen Ideas Festival, and Aspen Music Festival and School.

We also have another important responsibility this year: to be here for you to provide local and national coverage of the 2026 Elections, with a commitment to focus on impact and context to show how candidates and ballot measures will affect our community by producing stories which are accessible and engaging, so voters can make informed decisions.

And we’d love to say thank you!

You asked and we finally came through! Aspen Public Radio’s retro baseball tee and trucker hat are back, now celebrating 45 years on the air.

Become a member today with a gift of $15/month or make a one-time gift of $180 and we’ll send you this locally-printed 45th anniversary merch, thanks to Live Loud T-Shirt Company in Carbondale, CO: we reprinted our retro baseball tee or iconic trucker hat, your choice!

Want both? Increase your gift to $20/month or $250 in celebration of America’s birthday and we’ll send both the baseball tee and trucker hat!

Want more options? Make a gift of $100 and we’ll send you a Babbel Language Learning One-Year Digital Subscription (value $107), and be entered to win an Aspen Bell Mountain lift chair-turned-outdoor bench.

Or with a gift of just a dollar-a-day ($365) we’ll send you a voucher for TSA PreCheck, valid for 5 years, to make travel in the year ahead without the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport a little easier (value: $80).

THIS WEEK ONLY: It could be yours! Win this custom ski lift 2-seat outdoor bench, and own a piece of Aspen Mountain history. Recently removed from Aspen’s Bell Mountain, a select number of lift chairs were made available to area nonprofits to raise funds for crucial community missions, like ours.

Thanks to Colorado-based Last Chair Customs, we will shorten the center pole, add legs and a teak wood seat, and powder coat with a standard color (value: $2,145, plus delivery from the customs shop).

Make a gift of $100 or more now during Aspen Public Radio’s Summer Membership Drive for your chance to win!