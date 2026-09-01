Join us for the 2026 Backcountry Symposium

Winter is coming, the stoke is high, and preparing for another season of backcountry adventure starts now. Join Aspen Public Radio and The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) on Saturday, October 17, for the Roaring Fork Valley’s third annual Backcountry Symposium — a FREE event with a new format for more hands-on learning and time to get outside.

The day kicks off with the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club annual sports swap on Lewis Lane and group run and bike adventures on the trails in TACAW’s backyard. Then join us in the afternoon for hands-on workshops in first aid and decision-making, followed by thoughtful conversations about our relationship with the outdoors.

This event is meant for the seasoned backcountry enthusiast and the eager rookie alike, celebrating all forms of outdoor recreation. Swing by for a session or stay for the whole day! Check back for more details closer to the event.

RSVP now to be the first to hear about our speakers, sessions and surprise additions to the schedule. Register by September 20 to be the first to sign-up for hands-on workshops —and earn yourself DOUBLE ENTRY in the event’s raffle for backcountry gear and prizes.

Special thanks to artist Sarah Uhl for donating the artwork for this year’s poster art.

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About Aspen Public Radio: Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, broadcasting from Sy Coleman’s living room in 1981, Aspen Public Radio has now grown into one of the most relied upon news institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado.

You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.

About TACAW: The mission of The Arts Campus at Willits is to present exceptional performing arts, cultural events, and thought-provoking programming that sustain a connected, engaged, and inspired community. The nation’s first net-zero, all-electric performing arts facility that functions using at or near net-zero energy usage throughout the year, TACAW features music, theater, comedy, film, lecture series dialogues and more. Learn more at tacaw.org or by calling 970-510-5365.