A new full-time reporter has been hired for the Aspen Public Radio Climate Desk, which was created in 2025 to provide accurate, accessible, and community-focused coverage of environmental and climate-related issues impacting the Roaring Fork Valley, the Colorado River Valley, and the broader Western Slope of Colorado.

This was the fourth dedicated reporting Desk launched by the station in 2025; you can read the initial announcement here .

As outlined by the Climate Desk’s Editorial Policy, “In our region, the signs of climate change are becoming increasingly visible. We are witnessing warmer temperatures in winter, increasing beetle kill and aspen decline in our forests, larger and more destructive avalanches, decreasing snowpack, altered runoff patterns, and more wildfires. These changes are reshaping our way of life, our environment, and our economy.”

Aspen Public Radio’s Climate Desk is committed to exploring how these changes are affecting our community, providing a platform for local voices, and offering solutions-driven journalism.

This hyperlocal news initiative has reported on the challenges posed by climate change, but has also emphasized local solutions, adaptation strategies, and mitigation measures. Whether it’s community-based conservation efforts, innovative policy initiatives, or renewable energy projects, Aspen Public Radio’s Climate Desk focuses on actions that are being taken to address climate change and inspire further progress.

The second year of this initiative has been collaboratively funded by Aspen Center for Environmental Studies , thanks to support from Melony & Adam Lewis, Mtn Bio , with support from Alpenglow Foundation, Humphreys Foundation, Evans Hahn Foundation, and the Aspen One Environment Foundation .

“The communities of the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys face unique climate challenges and respond with innovative climate solutions. We’re thrilled to have Hussain join our team to deepen the newsroom’s focus on all the intersectional ways climate issues touch our daily lives,” stated Sage Smiley, Aspen Public Radio News Director.

Hussain Khan was born in urban Pakistan but raised in the prairies of Alberta. His radio experience began with hosting and producing a narrative podcast called 25 Northeast on how minority faith inmates and prison chaplains were impacted by privatization of services, teaching himself how to report and mix as he went; it went on to be recognized at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.

Khan is a graduate of UC Berkeley’s Masters of Journalism program, and his work appears in Bay Area publications like KALW, KALX, Oaklandside, California Magazine, and KQED. His work on KQED’s California Composers series contributed to a Society of Professional Journalists NorCal Award 2025 for Best Arts & Culture Audio/Podcast, and he was part of a student team that won a Region 11 SPJ award.

He later trained at the Transom Traveling Workshop and became their next intern. Khan was also part of the AIR New Voices 2024 cohort and the Audible Podcast Development Program, where he wrote an audio drama pilot described as “Before Sunrise for millennial Muslims.” He is also reporting on the racial gaps and legacy of medical racism within psychedelic research for the Ferris-Berkeley Psychedelics Fellowship.

Aspen Public Radio’s Climate Desk coverage can be found here .

Hussain Khan joins a robust newsroom at Aspen Public Radio, under the leadership of News Director Sage Smiley, including All Things Considered host and Senior Reporter Regan Mertz, Women’s Desk reporter Hannah Weaver, Social Justice reporter Eleanor Bennett under a collaboration with Aspen Journalism, and Morning Edition host Vic Vela, along with Aspen Daily News reporters Lucy Peterson and Drew Shaw who also file stories for the radio station.

You can learn more about the Aspen Public Radio team here .

Aspen Public Radio broadcasts local newscasts and radio features from 6-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, within national programming. The news team also produces a daily local news podcast each weekday morning and publishes daily to aspenpublicradio.org.

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Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, broadcasting from Sy Coleman’s living room in 1981, Aspen Public Radio has now grown into one of the most relied upon news institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado.

You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.