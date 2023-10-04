APR Awards

-
Aspen Public Radio has been recognized nationally for its outstanding journalism by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), and was the only radio station in Colorado of any size to win a 2023 award. Winners were announced on August 15, 2023, honoring work done in 2022.
Aspen Public Radio wins multiple news awards from Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society for Professional JournalistsAspen Public Radio has been recognized for its outstanding journalism by the Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ). Both the CBA and the SBJ’s Top of the Rockies contest awards were announced Saturday, April 22, 2023, honoring work done in 2022.
Aspen Public Radio has been recognized with multiple awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA), including Best News Feature, Report or Series and Best Sports Feature.
The Aspen Public Radio news team has received four 2019 “Top of the Rockies” awards from the Colorado Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional…
The Aspen Public Radio news team recently won three awards of excellence and two certificates of merrit from the Colorado Broadcaster's Association for…