-
Democrat Elizabeth Velasco and Republican Caleb Waller have differing visions of what role the government should play, but agree on certain issues like addressing wildfires.
-
The candidates for Colorado House District 57 met with the Glenwood Springs Lions Club this week to take questions from members and share more about their platforms. Housing, education, and immigration emerged as important topics.
-
Because Colorado’s legislative session is so short, lawmakers often work over the summer to get bills ready to introduce in January. For example, Rep. Elizabeth Velasco (D-Glenwood Springs) has been working on bills related to wildfires and heat this summer.
-
La congresista demócrata Elizabeth Velasco tiene un inesperado contrincante republicano para el Distrito 57 de la Cámara de RepresentantesCaleb Waller, residente en Silt, anunció su candidatura después de que el senador estatal Perry Will le desbancara en la papeleta de las primarias del Partido Republicano en la contienda por el puesto de comisionado del condado de Garfield.
-
Democratic Representative Elizabeth Velasco has an unexpected Republican challenger for House District 57Silt resident Caleb Waller announced his candidacy after State Sen. Perry Will unseated him on the GOP primary ballot in the Garfield County Commissioner race.
-
Starting on January 10th, Colorado’s general assembly will have 120 days to get its work for the year done. Rep. Elizabeth Velasco (D-Glenwood Springs) and Sen. Perry Will (R-New Castle) worked together in the interim session, and talked with APR about their priority bills for the year.
-
In the Roaring Fork Valley, constituents have both a new state representative and a new state senator after the November election and a surprise resignation.
-
The latest election results show Elizabeth Velasco, a political newcomer in Glenwood Springs, pulling ahead of Republican incumbent Perry Will of New Castle.
-
This election local voters are deciding between political newcomer and Democrat Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs and incumbent Republican Perry Will of New Castle for Colorado’s House District 57. The way the district was redrawn now favors Democrats, but that hasn’t stopped either candidate from getting out on the campaign trail.