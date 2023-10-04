-
Aspen Public Radio wins multiple news awards from Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society for Professional JournalistsAspen Public Radio has been recognized for its outstanding journalism by the Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA) and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ). Both the CBA and the SBJ’s Top of the Rockies contest awards were announced Saturday, April 22, 2023, honoring work done in 2022.
-
The Aspen Public Radio news team has received four 2019 “Top of the Rockies” awards from the Colorado Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional…