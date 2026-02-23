Officials alerted to potential threat at Glenwood Springs Middle School last week through Safe2Tell

Police arrested a juvenile last week after learning about a potential threat directed at Glenwood Springs Middle School.

The information came through Safe2Tell, a system that allows anyone to anonymously report safety concerns related to the school community.

The state-run system was implemented in school districts throughout Colorado after the 2004 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.

Though Safe2Tell plays an important role in ensuring school safety, it’s essentially a backup system, said Joel Hathaway, the executive director of the Roaring Fork School District.

“School safety experts would tell you that our best protection against school violence is actually building strong relationships and connections with kids,” he said.

That allows teachers and school officials to identify at-risk behaviors or red flags and for students to feel comfortable reporting their concerns to an adult.

But some students don’t have that trusted adult, said Hathaway, or they’re unsure of who to call on.

“The fact that this system is there and it's anonymous really just opens up reporting to a larger group of people and gives people a feeling of safety about making reports,” he said.

In the case of last week’s threat , Hathaway said it was a classic “see something, say something” situation. School officials and law enforcement were tipped off multiple ways at the same time, including through Safe2Tell.

Due to the student’s age, the police have not released any more details about the individual or the potential threat.

Hathaway noted that people also use Safe2Tell to report issues that are not related to school threats, for instance, a student facing an unsafe situation at home, substance abuse concerns, and bullying.

According to Hathaway, the Roaring Fork School District received about 80 reports through Safe2Tell during the last academic year. Just over 50 reports have been submitted so far this school year.